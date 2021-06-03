MAGTF Operations Center Tour

Photo By Cpl. Ryan Pulliam | Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Satbyeol Kim, right, the...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Ryan Pulliam | Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Satbyeol Kim, right, the exercise support officer and translator with the G-37 of the ROK Marine Corps, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justin Hunter, left, the III Marine Expeditionary Force liason officer to the Naval Combatant Command, during a guided tour of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Operations Center (MOC) at Camp Mujuk, Republic of Korea March 6, 2021. Once fully operational, the MOC will enable command and control for all Marine Corps forces that are operating within the Korean Peninsula in case of contingency or training operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam) see less | View Image Page

CAMP MUJUK, Republic of Korea - U.S. Marines with the Camp Mujuk command staff hosted a building tour of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Operations Center on Camp Mujuk March 6.



Representatives from the III Marine Expeditionary Force, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, Marine Corps Forces Korea and Camp Mujuk command staffs as well as members of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps toured the MOC.



“This building is intended to enable command and control for all Marine Corps forces that are operating within the Korean Peninsula in case of contingency or training operations,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. William J. Hunter, the Camp Mujuk executive officer. Hunter served as the guide for the MOC.



After an introduction from Col. Bradley Ward, the Camp Mujuk commanding officer, attendees were guided by Hunter through all of the major staff sections of the building once it is fully operational.



According to Hunter, this is the first glimpse of the building since construction began in 2017.



One of the attendees, Lt. Col. Jason Pellerin, the deputy G-2 officer for III MEF commented on the building being well organized and having plenty of space available for daily operations. Other attendees shared the same view as Pellerin of the MOC and have high hopes once the building is fully operational.



Located just outside the city of Pohang, Camp Mujuk is the only Marine Corps installation in South Korea and serves as the foundation of support for all visiting units that arrive on the Korean Peninsula for training.