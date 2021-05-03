Online gaming competition gives soldiers chance to show off their skills, win prizes

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S. Army Soldiers all over the world have a unique chance to take their gaming hobby to the next level, and compete with one another for some big prizes.



The Online Soldier Showdown II is an eGaming competition broken up into three separate tournaments. Players with top scorers going on to the finals, where they’ll contend for five grand prize packages.



Each game – Fortnite, Rocket League, and Call of Duty Warzone – will have three separate qualifier events where Soldiers work to accumulate as many points as possible. Participants can submit one entry per person, per week.



In order to register, Soldiers need to enroll until one hour before the event is set to start. Check-in will then begin 55 minutes prior to the start time, and end 10 minutes before it begins.



Failing to check-in will lead to disqualification from that event.



Signup is broken down into several simple steps for any active-duty Army, Reserves, National Guard, or other military service members wishing to enroll:



• Visit www.armymwr.com/esports

• Scroll down to the side-by-side options to either ‘Register Here’ or scan the QR code for mobile (cannot be completed on a military network computer)

• Once on the Soldier Showdown page, click the yellow box in the top right corner of the page, select ‘REGISTER’ and fill out the form, then click ‘SIGN UP’ at the bottom



Soldiers wishing to play in the events will need to have both a Twitch and Discord account. A Twitch username is required to register, and link to join Discord is located on the Soldier Showdown homepage.



Five grand prize packs will be awarded which include the Soldier’s choice of gaming system (Xbox series X or Play Station 5), Complexity Gaming promo items, a 2-hour block with a Complexity professional gamer, and a two-day visit with the U.S. Army Esports team at U.S. Army Recruiting Command Headquarters.



There will be one winner for the Fortnite and Rocket League tournaments, and three winners for Call of Duty Warzone, which will be played in 3x3 teams.



Registration is currently open. Qualifying events begin March 13, with the grand finals for each one on the Saturday following their completion.

