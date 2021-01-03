Women's History Month Employee Spotlight-Sarah Chitwood

Name: Sarah Chitwood, PE

Position: SWL Regulatory Division Chief

Years with SWL: 20 years

Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas

Hobbies: Fishing, hiking and reading



Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Career Regulator. Worked in the Regulatory Division serving in various positions including Student Intern, Environmental Engineer, Evaluation Branch Chief/Deputy Chief, Enforcement Branch Chief, Subject Matter Expert, and Regulatory Division Chief.



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: Every new job position that I serve in the Regulatory Division is really my new favorite job. For today, my favorite job is serving as the Regulatory Division Chief. Every single day is seriously another chance of a lifetime opportunity to serve amidst the incredible team of professionals that are the US Army Corps of Engineers.



Experiencing the magnitude and intensity of the entire Little Rock District Team as a member of the District Corporate Board coupled with serving on the Missouri Regulatory Program Board of Directors and Southwestern Division Regulatory Program Board of Directors has given me additional perspectives to the Corps mission sets and the people.



Extremely focused in dedicating my energy, time, and passion to serve alongside the Regulatory Team to implement the Corps Regulatory Program in our geographic boundaries of Arkansas and Missouri.



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: My professional life is energized every single day by the people, mission, and challenges associated with the Corps Regulatory Program. As a program, we are committed to protecting the Nation's aquatic resources and navigation capacity, while allowing reasonable development through fair and balanced decisions.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: Upper Reservoir of Taum Sauk dam failure that impacted the East Fork of the Black River, Lower Reservoir, and Johnson Shut-Ins State Park.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: Do for others first, be thankful, eternal optimism, work harder, learn from today to be better for tomorrow, focus, maximize opportunities, mental health, emotional boundaries, physical fitness, happiness, prayer matters, reflection counts, daily challenges, love unconditionally, smile exercises, and live life full of passion.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: Health care advocate for autism, brain injury survivors, elder care and mental health.



Q: Favorite family tradition

A: Fish Camp on Lake of the Woods in Ontario, Canada



Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why?

A: In my engineering career at the Corps, I have been extremely blessed to have served under the immediate direction of the most outstanding leaders of character, including COL Eric M. Noe, M. Elaine Edwards, Joyce Perser, and Jerry Harris.



Each has inspired me in their own extraordinary ways. What stands out collectively is how they have taught the importance of staying focused on the finish line while persevering to cross that finish line, strengthened my determination to navigate the most challenging days of my career, shown me the simple joys in small successes, expected me to get back up when



I have failed, valued the importance of constant learning, and most importantly, demonstrated to me what it means to stay focused on the people. It is those very leaders who have taken the time out of their busy schedules of life to invest in me and they will continue to inspire me every day of my life. If I can be half the leader that they have all been to me, I will consider my career a great success.

