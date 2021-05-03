NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Debuts Renovated Lactation Room

Photo By Jim Kohler | Culinary Specialist Second Class Cristal Rivera shows her six-month old son IyanuOluwa...... read more read more Photo By Jim Kohler | Culinary Specialist Second Class Cristal Rivera shows her six-month old son IyanuOluwa the recent renovations to the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk lactation room. The improvements include three private stations for nursing mothers with easy access to an electrical outlet, a new refrigerator and a photo wall where mothers can share their infants' pictures. see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk recently debuted its newly remodeled lactation room at the command’s headquarters at Building W-143 onboard Naval Station Norfolk. The room has served as the command’s lactation room for approximately the last 10 years, but was updated to better provide privacy, easier access to electricity and other upgrades to the appearance.

“I am proud to say that the Navy continues to take solid strides toward ensuring that it supports our female Sailors and civilians in their goal of a highly successful military career and motherhood,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor. “These goals are not mutually exclusive.”

She added the upgrades were an important and necessary step.

“As the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk commanding officer and a mother of three, I recognize that in order to attract and retain high caliber talent, we need to meet the needs of all of our employees, military and civilian alike, and there is a particular need with our female employees during pregnancy and beyond,” she added. “Lactation rooms have been shown to improve employee morale, reduce turnover and decrease absenteeism.”

According to Facilities Director Mark Chandler, the room had served decades prior as part of a wardroom bar area during W-143’s nearly 80-year history. His team’s first order of business was to remove the bar area in front of the existing sink and outfit the room with partitions and curtains creating three private lactation stations.

“Each station has a chair, table, and electrical outlets for the mothers to plug in their pumps,” Chandler added.

Paint, artwork and a new refrigerator rounded out the project.

“We specifically designed the lactation room with nursing mothers in mind. The room is welcoming and also provides both privacy and comfort,” explained Treanor. “One feature we are particularly proud of is the photo wall, where mothers can share pictures of their infants with each other.”

LSC Veronica Payne, a recent first-time mother of twins and the command’s pregnancy coordinator says this helps show the command cares about its Sailors and employees.

“I greatly appreciate the privacy and availability the command provides,” Payne added. "We don’t have to resort to having to use the head or the restroom like some places do in order to take care of our nursing needs.”

Payne observed that the lactation room increases new mothers’ motivation, dedication and desire to continue to nurse their child while supporting the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk mission. She says having this available gives working mothers the choice to breastfeed, which she adds is “cheaper and way healthier for the baby.”

Treanor echoed those thoughts, adding “Breastfeeding allows for continued mother-child bonding and further strengthens the child’s immune system.”

She concluded saying she sees the room as being vital to the wellbeing of mothers working at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, which in turn makes them more effective on the job.

“I want our female employees to celebrate incredible milestones with their infants with the understanding that as a command, we are here to help them succeed in both their career and in life,” she said.