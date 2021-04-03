Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salamonie Lake Tailwater Recreation Area temporarily closed to public access due to construction activities

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Story by Vanessa Villarreal 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    From today (March 4, 2021) until further notice, the Salamonie Lake Tailwater Recreation Area will be closed for construction work on the Outlet Retreat Channel (Tailwater) to ensure public safety while the contractors are performing the improvements.

    The closure includes shelter areas and restrooms, and access to the Tailwater from Hominy Ridge. Also, there will be no fishing in the Tailwater.

    Contractors will be onsite for the next several months to armor the retreat channel to prevent future erosion of the river channel, and construct a road for future maintenance activities.

    The Dam is safe and operating as designed. This is a planned construction activity, which is routine in nature and will not cause any impacts to the function of the dam.

    Any questions concerning the upcoming work can be directed to the Salamonie Lake Office at 260-782-2358.

    For the latest updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/SalamonieUSACE

