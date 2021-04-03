Army Corps of Engineers-managed barracks project continues at Fort McCoy; more than 65 percent complete

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Feb. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. The planned completion date is currently August 2021. The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

All throughout winter, construction of a new multimillion-dollar barracks has continued at Fort McCoy.



Through Feb. 26, the construction of the new barracks by contractor L.S. Black Constructors was 66 percent completed, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The planned completion date for the barracks is currently later in 2021. The barracks, which is being built in the 1600 block on the cantonment area, is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and will be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet, Green said. The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.



Some current work being completed is masonry installation, interior sheet rocking and finishing, painting, and elevator construction, Green said.



The project is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The project is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



