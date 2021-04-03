Corps to host virtual public meetings for Tar Pamlico River Basin feasibility study

Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is conducting a feasibility study...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Byrne | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is conducting a feasibility study on the Tar Pamlico River Basin and will host a series of virtual public involvement meetings to gather community input on the feasibility study. see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is conducting a feasibility study on the Tar Pamlico River Basin and will host a series of virtual public involvement meetings to gather community input on the feasibility study. The meetings are organized by geographic region and held from March 22 to 31.



WHO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District



WHAT: The district is collaborating with the study’s non-federal sponsor the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to conduct a feasibility study of the Tar Pamlico River Basin to develop flood risk-management alternatives for the river basin.



The corps is hosting a series of virtual public meetings to share information about the feasibility study, review the study’s progress and gather community feedback on the study. Each meeting focuses on a separate geographic area within the basin. The meetings consist of a 30-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.



More information about the study and how to access the meetings can be found on the district’s website: www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Programs-Project-Management/Tar-Pamlico-Feasibility-Study/.



WHEN: The virtual meetings, organized by geographic area are to be held from March 22 to 31. Each meeting is 1.5 hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and can be accessed via WebEx conference at https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m00ce03770c09508b30d3a7d9f851d5d5, To join by phone, attendees can call 1-844-800-2712 and use the access code 199-053-6905.



WHERE:



The town of Louisburg and Franklin County virtual meeting will be held on March 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There is no in-person option for this meeting.



The city of Rocky Mount, town of Nashville, and Nash County virtual meeting will be held virtually on March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will have the option to attend the meeting in-person, during the same time, at the Nashville Council Chambers, 114 West Church Street, Nashville, NC 27856. Face masks are required. Community members can view a recording of the meeting at the Braswell Memorial Library, 727 N. Grace Street., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



The town of Tarboro and Edgecombe County virtual meeting will be held on March 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will have the option to attend the meeting in-person, during the same time, at the Edgecombe County Administration Building Carmon Auditorium, 201 St. Andrew Street, Tarboro, NC 27886. The in-person option will be limited to 10 participants. Community members interested in attending the in-person option must reserve a seat by calling 252-641-7834 prior to the meeting. Face masks are required.



The city of Greenville and Pitt County virtual meeting, which will also serve as the public involvement meeting for the Neuse River Basin flood risk-management study, will be held on March 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There is no in-person option for this meeting. A recording of the presentation will air later using the city of Greenville’s government access channel.



The city of Washington and Beaufort County virtual meeting will be held on March 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will have the option to attend the meeting, during the same time, at the Beaufort County Community College Library Building 5, 5337 U.S. Highway 264 East, Washington, NC 27889. The in-person option is limited to eight participants. Community members interested in attending the in-person option must reserve a seat by calling 252-940-6282 prior to the meeting. Face masks are required.



A campus map can be found at https://www.beaufortccc.edu/about/campus.



The public can submit comments via email to lrp.plan.enviro@usace.army.mil or through the electronic comment form at www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Programs-Project-Management/Tar-Pamlico-Feasibility-Study/. Comments can also be submitted by mail to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Planning and Environmental Branch, 1000 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Comments must be submitted or postmarked no later than April 23.



WHY: Public meetings are important opportunities for communities to learn about, provide feedback, voice concerns, and share information about potential flood risk-management options. Community input is vital to shaping the corps’ present and future operations and initiatives. All comments will be recorded and considered.





Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



FOLLOW the Pittsburgh District: Twitter, Facebook and Flickr.



KnowTakeWear. Know the waterways. Take a safety course. Wear your life jacket.



-30-