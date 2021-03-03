Photo Essay: Army locomotive at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Army locomotive used as part of rail operations is shown Feb. 18, 2021, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Army locomotive used as part of rail operations is shown Feb. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Fort McCoy's Transportation Officer D.J. Eckland with LRC said he welcomes each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. He said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Army locomotive used as part of rail operations is shown Feb. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there.



During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation.



And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Fort McCoy's Transportation Officer D.J. Eckland with LRC said he welcomes each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability.



He said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



