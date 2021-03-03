AMCOM ADA sustainment forum benefits warfighters

Courtesy Photo | The United States Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted its second air defense...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The United States Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted its second air defense artillery sustainment forum Feb. 18 at Redstone Arsenal. (iStock.com/UnitoneVector) see less | View Image Page

The United States Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted its second air defense artillery sustainment forum Feb. 18 at Redstone Arsenal.

The AMCOM-developed forum kicked off its first meeting July 2020 and occurs quarterly.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Araceli Rial, AMCOM missile maintenance officer, is leading the effort designed to bring together the many organizations and agencies that help support the warfighter as it pertains to their weapon system sustainment operations.



“It can be [a] daunting task for Soldiers in the field to find the right resources on their own without having a platform to just ask questions and find what they need,” said Rial. “This forum gives them that platform and doubles [as] an informative environment where we can share knowledge and lessons learned, and best practices for the entire ADA community.”



According to Rial, the intent is to bring all sustainment support elements to the table and bring in the air and missile defense commanders to answer questions about sustainment or issues that may occur in the field.



“It is meant to be a one-stop-shop for unit commanders,” said Rial. “We recognize that as AMCOM, we don’t manage all sustainment requirements for air defense weapon systems, so we include all stakeholders in hopes of reducing the amount of time that unit personnel have to search for the right person to address their needs,” said Rial.



Rial stated all aspects of sustainment are addressed from new equipment fielding to part replacement information.



She went on to state that equipment such as generators managed by U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system managed by Missile Defense Agency, as well as other items managed by other life cycle management commands, are all included and discussed in this forum.



“It’s a great platform to not only share information across the entire sustainment spectrum, but also inform the entire ADA community of upcoming changes or issues that may be relevant to their formations,” said Rial.



This platform allows units submit their ongoing issues or questions prior to each forum.



Rial stated that this opportunity allows the subject matter experts to provide the most up-to-date information on the topic. She went on to add that oftentimes commanders located in other regions will experience similar problems as well.



“This forum gives everyone the ability to learn from each other and coordinate assistance to problems that they didn’t know they had or not as far advanced in,” said Rial. “The benefit we have as AMCOM is that we get a chance to build stronger relationships with these other sustainment activities and organizations to help provide a more meaningful experience to the warfighter. We exist solely to support the warfighter and want to ensure that we provide the best possible means of support to them by enhancing our capability to reach out to others as needed.”



Rial added that a milSuite page gives the warfighter the ability to search documents relevant to them and provides a space to ask questions can be found at https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ada-sustainment-forum.