Fort McCoy CWOC class 21-04 students conduct field training in snowshoes, pulling sleds

Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 21-03 students participate in a training scenario that includes snowshoes and pulling an ahkio sled as a team Feb. 18, 2021, at a training area on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. Class 21-04 had Air Force and Army personnel participating. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 21-03 students participated in a training scenario that includes snowshoes and pulling an ahkio sled as a team Feb. 18, 2021, at a training area on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.



Class 21-04 had Air Force and Army personnel participating.



