    99th Air Base Wing celebrates 2020 MVPs at Annual Awards

    Photo By Senior Airman Dwane Young | 99th Air Base Wing Annual 2020 Award winners pose for a photo at Nellis Air Force...... read more read more

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Dwane Young 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The 99th Air Base Wing held a ceremony Feb. 26, 2021, to recognize Airmen – civilian, enlisted and officers, who represented the best of the 99th ABW as “2020 MVPs” for their annual awards.

    99th Air Base Wing 2020 Annual Awards Winners:

    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Robert Shuler 
    Company Grade Officer: Capt. Nathan Spradley
     Senior Noncommissioned Officer (NCO): Senior Master Sgt. Alonso Blackman Jr.
     First Sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Quentin Davis 
    NCO: Tech. Sgt. Chelsey Barnes
     Airman: Senior Airman Breanne Bailey
     Civilian Category 1: Ms. Christina McKeen
     Civilian Category 2: Ms. Angela Sisneros 
    Civilian Category 3: Dr. James Honeycutt
    Honor Guard: Senior Airman Anastacia Argueta
    Volunteer Teen: Ms. Laylia Walker
    Volunteer Adult: Ms. Sandy Valdezate
    Key Spouse: Mrs. Carissa Jones

