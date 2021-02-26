99th Air Base Wing celebrates 2020 MVPs at Annual Awards

The 99th Air Base Wing held a ceremony Feb. 26, 2021, to recognize Airmen – civilian, enlisted and officers, who represented the best of the 99th ABW as “2020 MVPs” for their annual awards.



99th Air Base Wing 2020 Annual Awards Winners:



Field Grade Officer: Maj. Robert Shuler

Company Grade Officer: Capt. Nathan Spradley

Senior Noncommissioned Officer (NCO): Senior Master Sgt. Alonso Blackman Jr.

First Sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Quentin Davis

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Chelsey Barnes

Airman: Senior Airman Breanne Bailey

Civilian Category 1: Ms. Christina McKeen

Civilian Category 2: Ms. Angela Sisneros

Civilian Category 3: Dr. James Honeycutt

Honor Guard: Senior Airman Anastacia Argueta

Volunteer Teen: Ms. Laylia Walker

Volunteer Adult: Ms. Sandy Valdezate

Key Spouse: Mrs. Carissa Jones

