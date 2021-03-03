B-1s show unshakeable U.S. commitment to allies

Two U.S. B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew a Bomber Task Force mission in areas including the international airspace of the North and Baltic Seas, March 3, 2021.



The flight included integration with Danish F-16 Fighting Falcons, Polish F-16s and Baltic Air Policing Eurofighter Typhoons from Germany and Italy. The B-1s and Typhoons also conducted a low-fly over Riga, Latvia; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Tallinn, Estonia.



Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability.



“Today’s mission is a testament to the unmatched strength and capability of the NATO alliance,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “Together, there’s no global challenge we can’t conquer.”



Bomber Task Force missions are intended to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are the visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence.



Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

