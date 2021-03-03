B-1s to integrate with NATO allies in Baltic region

U.S. B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, will fly a Bomber Task Force mission in areas including the international airspace of the North and Baltic Seas, March 3, 2021.



The flight will include integration with fighter aircraft from a number of NATO allies.



Our continued presence is our most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to our allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries.



“This mission sends a clear message that our commitment to our NATO allies is unshakeable,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “We’re in this together to get after the mission and pursue our shared goal of regional security.”



Bomber Task Force missions are intended to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are the visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence.



Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

