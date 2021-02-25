A safe place for tough conversations

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla— Tyndall’s Diversity and Inclusion Council is dedicated to creating a safe place for Airmen from all walks of life to speak freely about their concerns.

Ensuring that all Airmen have a safe place to have open conversations and support is crucial to ensuring that Airmen stay mission ready.

“What is different about us is that our council is not specific to one type of group,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Whiting, 325th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of pass and registration. “We want a diverse set of Airmen, regardless of job titles, sex, or ethnicity.”

According to Whiting, who serves as the council’s co-chair, the purpose of the organization is to bring the base together by highlighting diversity and focusing on inclusion. The council offers resources and feedback on issues that Airmen may encounter. There are also plans to host events on base and in the local community.

“2020 was a hard year,” said Whiting. “Looking at everything that transpired, I felt like it was time for us to stand up and create a space where people don’t feel like they stand out.”

The Diversity and Inclusion Council encourages all ranks to come out and take part of the conversation.

“We have had junior Airmen come out, majors, even a full-bird colonel come out,” said Whiting. “There is a wide range of individuals who have come to our meetings and participated.”

Whiting says participation is crucial to the Diversity and Inclusion Council’s success and askes Airmen to join.

“Help us move the organization to its full potential,” said Whiting. “It has the potential to be beneficial to all of Tyndall. Help us by coming out and allowing us to be the best that we can be.”

For more information on the Diversity and Inclusion Council, contact 325fw.tdic@us.af.mil

