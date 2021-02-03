PRNG with New Personal Protection Equipment Against COVID-19

FORT BUCHANAN, PR --2 March 2021-- To provide greater protection in the COVID-19 vaccination mission, the Puerto Rico National Guard's (PRNG) medical staff began using new equipment that provides more safety and promotes better airflow.



"Our Soldiers have been extremely engaged since day one in the fight against COVID-19. This new equipment provides them with safer means during the vaccination process as it is accompanied by an air filtration system that facilitates better breathing," said the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Major General José J. Reyes. "The staff at the municipality of Caguas's vaccination center is the first group to use this new equipment. Gradually the rest of the National Guard's medical staff will be using it in the different vaccination centers."



PRNG members deployed at the different vaccination centers were trained to learn about the operation and management of the new equipment known as the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator or "PAPR." This type of equipment has been used for decades in hospitals, sanitary installations, and pharmaceutical facilities. Its maintenance is hand-operated and is done quickly and easily, including the battery and filter replacement.



"We have a great responsibility in our hands. It's a job that fills us with pride because we know we're protecting people. The use of this new equipment gives more security to us and to those we vaccinate," Said Sgt. Rafael Torres of the Puerto Rico State Guard.



From his part, General Reyes asserted that "our Soldiers and Airmen will definitely be able to feel safer. Their ease of movement will not be interrupted, and citizens who get vaccinated in our centers will also feel safer. We're protecting our Guardsmen while protecting and caring for our people."



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 14:31 Story ID: 390358 Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRNG with New Personal Protection Equipment Against COVID-19, by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.