    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility

    The Central Issue Facility (CIF) is shown Feb. 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Central Issue Facility (CIF) is shown Feb. 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The facility (building 780) was built at a cost of more than $9 million.

    Central Issue Facility personnel began operations at the building Sept. 14, 2015.

    Operating out of a 62,548-square-foot facility in building 780, CIF personnel have plenty of space to store equipment and support customers.

    Since 2011, the Fort McCoy CIF has been issuing Reserve Soldiers their entire Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment needs.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 13:43
    Story ID: 390345
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

