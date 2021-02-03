Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Port Unit 116 Welcomes New Commander Cmdr. Daniel Breeden

Military Sealift Command’s Expeditionary Port Unit 116 welcomes its new leader, Cmdr. Daniel Breeden. Breeden assumed command from Cmdr. Andrew Cleaves, who has served as commander of EPU 116 since December, 2018.



Breeden joins the EPU 116 team following a position as the Commanding Officer of Naval Beach Group One Detachment 119.



A native of Upland, California, Breeden was commissioned into the U.S. Navy in 2003, following graduation from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) where he was a member of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC). He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California San Diego Rady School of Management, as well Master of Engineering Management degree from Old Dominion University. He is Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) Phase II qualified through the Joint Forces Staff College and JPME Phase I qualified through the Naval War College and is a Nuclear Engineering Officer. He also holds several professional certifications in quality and project management, including Six Sigma Black Belt.



Breeden has served at-sea aboard USS DECATUR (DDG 73) as Electronic Warfare Officer, USS BENFOLD (DDG 65) as Force Protection Officer and Combat Information Center Officer, USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73) as Reactor Controls Division Officer for number 2 plant.



Ashore, Breeden has held numerous positions including as Special Projects Officer in a Global War on Terrorism Support Assignment to Multinational Corps Iraq C3 as Commanding Officer-In Charge in Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, COMLCSRON ONE as the Future Operations Officer, as Executive Officer and Commanding Officer for CNSP Readiness Detachment C, as the Assault Craft Unit ONE Engineering department head, Officer-in-Charge of Cargo Afloat Rig Team Three Detachment Alpha.



“I am excited to join a team on the front lines of sealift and port operations,” said Breeden. “The men and women of Expeditionary Port Unit 116 are conducting real-world operations to enhance global deployability and resupply. Being a part of this mission is an amazing opportunity.”



Cleaves reports to Commander 3rd Fleet Joint Force Maritime Component Commander support unit at the Navy Operational Support Center, Kitsap, Wash.

