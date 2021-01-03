USS Ronald Reagan celebrates resilience during Black History Month

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 1, 2021) -- The crew of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrated Black History Month throughout the month of February culminating in a ceremony on the ship’s forward mess deck, Feb. 24.

The event recognized the struggle for racial equality in America, and highlighted notable figures in naval history who served with distinction in the face of adversity. Sailors also took time to reflect on what Black History Month means to them.

“To me, it is a means to uplift and remember the black people that fought for us to be where we are today,” said Retail Specialist 2nd Class Neisha Myles. “I love black history. I admire present-day figures like Michelle Obama and [Vice President Kamala Harris] too because they let black women know that we can do anything and can climb to the top with enough energy and hard work.”

The diversity committee coordinates with various Sailor organizations throughout the ship to ensure that each month uplifts and applauds the efforts of the diverse people who make up the crew of the Ronald Reagan. Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Bradley Johnson, the president of diversity committee, explained the importance of the month.

“Honoring Black History Month is a way that we all, from our different backgrounds, can learn about the accomplishments and sacrifices of African-Americans who have come before us and those who are here still making contributions to this day,” said Johnson.

Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer, spoke on the significance of the month-long observance. He also acknowledged the accomplishments of several notable African-Americans in U.S. Navy history.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to pause and reflect on all aspects of our nation’s history, the Navy’s history and the challenges that our predecessors overcame to make us the team we are today and the one we want to be tomorrow,” said Goldhammer. “It is an opportunity to celebrate resilience - to recognize and honor the courage of trailblazers such Adm. Michelle Howard, Vice. Adm. Samuel Gravely Jr., Master Chief Petty Officers Carl Brashear and April Beldo, Ensign Jesse Brown and Cook 3rd Class Doris Miller. We stand on the shoulders of giants such as these, whose stories each remind us of the true face of adversity and the importance of not allowing societal biases and injustices to get in the way of building our Navy and our nation to reflect the ideals our forefathers had intended.”

Black History Month is observed nationally during the month of February. Originally known as Black History Week, it became a month-long celebration in 1976. February was chosen because it is also the month in which President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass were born.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

