Souda Spotlight: Utilitiesman Contructionman Ryan Sanders, Public Works Department

Utilitiesman Constructionman Ryan Sanders, from Albany,

Texas, joined the Navy in July 2019, following his family's

tradition of military service. Sanders’ dad was a Hospital

Corpsman and served with the Marines before converting to

Aviation Ordananceman. Sanders arrived at NSA Souda Bay in

August 2020. This is his first command and this is his first time

working overseas, where he is a member of the Public Works

Department's Bravo shop.



What does a typical day look like in the Bravo shop?



When we first get to the office we check in with our shop's supervisor (Construction Electrician 2nd Class Sean Sutherland), he tasks us all with

work orders and projects we have for the day. After that, I go to the boiler rooms and make sure that no alarms are going off, and I maintain the boilers. For maintaining the boilers, I conduct preventative maintenance checks. After that, I will go to any work orders on the base that need to be fixed. If there is a work order and I don’t know how to do it, I can ask a local national (employee), and they teach me. If it is a work order that deals with fire suppressions, we will task it to IAP

(contractors). Most of the time we are busy, but when we do have down time we go to the back of our shop and learn from the local nationals,

so we are always learning something. We have one person a week that is on duty, and they are on call the whole time. We deal with after-hours

calls a lot. If someone on duty can’t figure out the problem they will come to us and we will get together and help each other out.



What is your favorite thing about your job?



I like to work with my hands because growing up I did a lot of physical labor. I can’t stand being behind a desk. My dad was in the oil business,

and we owned some cows and horses. I was feeding animals and working with my dad in the oil business, where he taught me how to layout pipes.



Is there anything that makes Public Works at NSA Souda Bay unique?



Here you actually get to work with local nationals and you learn your job more. (Local nationals) are amazing. They know more than most people

because they have been doing (their job) for basically their whole lives, you learn a lot from them. We don’t get to do the combat side of things here, but you learn how to actually do your job.



When you're not at work, what do you enjoy doing?



I work out, mainly running. I run with Construction Mechanic Constructionman William Ryan. We try to run down to Marathi and back, so it is around 5 miles. I try to go every day, if not, every other day. It is a great workout.



What is something you want Team Souda to know about Bravo shop?



Bravo shop is the best shop. We do everything: Electrical, plumbing, building, we even do maintenance on vehicles. We do everybody’s

rate. So, if you want to be a Seabee, be a Bravo type.

