Air Force finalizes PT uniform design; will begin production process

Photo By James Varhegyi | Air Force Uniform Office member 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite puts parts of the updated Air...... read more read more Photo By James Varhegyi | Air Force Uniform Office member 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite puts parts of the updated Air Force physical training (PT) uniform through their paces at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021. The Air Force Uniform Office is part of the Human Systems Division in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate. This is the first update to the PT uniform in more than 16 years. Over 150 Airmen participated in testing the new gear. The new ensemble currently consists of a jacket, a pair of pants, a t-shirt and two types of shorts; a lined runner's short and a longer unlined multipurpose short. A long sleeve t-shirt and a hoodie are in development. The ensemble features improved fabrics that are softer and quick drying, and have antimicrobial technology, which helps with moisture and odor control. The new uniform items are entering the production phase and will be available to Airmen sometime in 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

After numerous tests and feedback from Airmen around the world, the Air Force Uniform Office has finalized the design of the new Physical Training Gear (PTG) uniform, and is preparing to begin the production process.

This is the first update to the PT uniform in more than 16 years, and over 150 Airmen participated in testing the uniform.

“Our main requirement [from Air Force leaders] was to develop a PT uniform that people really wanted to wear and is as good as if not better than commercially available athletic wear,” said Tracy Roan, chief of the Air Force Uniform Office, which is aligned under the Agile Combat Support Directorate’s Human Systems Division. “The new uniform now includes all of the great performance features that you find in athletic wear today.”

In addition to improving performance, the uniform is designed to accommodate various athletic interests.

“In the past, there was one uniform for all athletic pursuits, whether you were running, playing basketball or lifting weights,” said Col. Paul Burger, 88th Air Base Wing Mission Support Group Commander, one of the test participants and an official with the Air Force Marathon. “The approach the Air Force has now taken, is to develop a uniform that is ear marked for runners or running and one that is better designed for some of those other athletic activities.”

With the new gear, Airmen will be issued a jacket, a pair of pants, T-shirt and shorts.

The ensemble will have improved fabrics that include soft, quick drying, and have antimicrobial technology that helps with moisture and odor control.

Other significant changes include the design of the jacket.

“With the ‘notorious’ track jacket, we’ve made updates to the fabric to minimize the noise it makes during workouts,” said 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite, the Office’s Program Manager for PT gear. “The jacket will be sleeker looking, so instead of having a bulky jacket, you’ll have a fit and tailored design. In addition, the jacket will have a zipper chest pocket for holding things like your CAC [common access card].”

The workout ensemble will include two variations of shorts; a shorter running style, and a longer all-purpose short. The all-purpose shorts are unlined knit with zipper hip pockets you can close. The runner’s are a lightweight stretch woven fabric with mesh side panels to improve airflow and improved stretch liner for modesty. The performance shirt is designed to be untucked during workouts or tucked as required by command.

Overall, the entire PTG uniform has updated styling with stretch materials to provide comfort and increase performance.