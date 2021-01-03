Coding the future: DEL 4 members selected for Supra Coders course

The United States Space Force’s cyber Guardians are trained in more than just their original Air Force Specialty Codes. These warriors are leading the forefront in the cyber warfare domain as they are trained to develop software and code.



Out of 400 people, 25 members were selected to attend the “Supra Coders” course, and five of those chosen are assigned to Space Delta 4.



“The course is open to all affiliates of the Air Force and Space Force, regardless of rank or status," said Staff Sgt. Andrew Rohn, an RF transmission systems crew chief. "You must take a coding assessment to be selected, and twenty-four to thirty of the top scorers are selected for the program.”



The three-month-long, high-paced, remote course covers a variety of programming languages and provides the cyber warriors with adaptable skillsets for modern technology.



“The program is a rapid learning environment where we learned Javascript, ReactJS framework, ExpressJS, Java, and Java Spring-Boot,” said Capt. Scott Hubert, 2d Space Warning Squadron deputy director. “These languages and tools allow us to build an application from the ground up, using modern technology that's deployed to nearly any platform.”



Allowing our Space Force Guardians to partake in this course raises the capabilities and further develops their digital workspace expertise.



“It was an awesome experience because we are all learning and working to improve ourselves to serve the same overarching mission,” said Senior Airman Emily Hosoya, 4th SWS data system operator.



After the course, each member completes a three-month internship with product teams to learn and further develop their software and security skills.



"This program demonstrates how the Space Force is trying to improve its technological capabilities from within, starting with its own members," said Hosoya. "There is potential for more opportunities for Space Force members to contribute directly to software development as part of our job, so that is an exciting indicator for how the Space Force will operate in the future."



These are just the first steps to create an innovative and lean Space Force. These Guardians are the backbone for future generations to come for all of the Space Force.



Congratulations to our newest Supra Coders!

Senior Airman Emily Hosoya

Capt. Scott Hubert

Staff Sgt. Caden Reynolds

Staff Sgt. Andrew Rohn

1st Lt. Samuel Zemlicka

*For security reasons, some units are not included.

