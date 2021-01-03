Henderson Native serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Courtesy Photo | Henderson, Nevada native and Coronado High School graduate Jacob Randolph is serving...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Henderson, Nevada native and Coronado High School graduate Jacob Randolph is serving aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka, Nov. 14, following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Jarmiolowski) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) – Henderson, Nevada native and Coronado High School graduate Jacob Randolph is serving aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka, Nov. 14, following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment.



Ronald Reagan transited nearly 60,000 miles as embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 flew more than 20,000 flight hours during a deployment that included exercises and operations with allies and partners across the region.



While deployed, the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group conducted trilateral integrated operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy, flight operations in the Indian Ocean for the first time in more than four years, dual-carrier operations with the USS Nimitz (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group, exercises Valiant Shield and Keen Sword, as well as, Expeditionary Strike Force operations with USS America (LHA 6).

Randolph, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Apprentice, is responsible for keeping aircraft in the sky and providing clean and bright jet fuel.

“I got the shot because I want to help people,” said Randolph. “You can’t help anyone if you’re sick.”



In port, Ronald Reagan continues to provide forward presence and the crew will maintain a high level of training and warfighting proficiency. Ronald Reagan will be postured and ready to respond to regional contingencies.



“Ronald Reagan’s flexible presence is a key element in helping assure our regional allies and partners that the United States remains committed to ensuring freedom of the seas,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan. “From the international dateline to the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea, and everywhere in between, on board Ronald Reagan we seek to preserve ‘peace through strength,’ and remain ready to answer the call.”



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.