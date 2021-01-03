Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: First 2021 Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy stand in a formation Feb. 11, 2021, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.

    The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

