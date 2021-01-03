Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy stand in a formation Feb. 11, 2021, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.
The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 14:24
|Story ID:
|390229
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: First 2021 Challenge Academy class in session at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT