Photo Essay: Fort McCoy wildlife

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Deer are shown on the cantonment area Feb. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Deer are one...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Deer are shown on the cantonment area Feb. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Deer are one of several species of game animals found on the installation. Wildlife management at Fort McCoy is completed by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Deer are shown on the cantonment area Feb. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Deer are one of several species of game animals found on the installation.



Wildlife management at Fort McCoy is completed by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.