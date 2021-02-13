Chaplains use homemade cookies, connections to care for the troops

Photo By Capt. John Quinn | Pastor Tom Berlin, left, of Floris Methodist Church in Herndon, Va., provided 500...... read more read more Photo By Capt. John Quinn | Pastor Tom Berlin, left, of Floris Methodist Church in Herndon, Va., provided 500 inspirational books to U.S. Army Capt. Chad McCabe, a chaplain with the 101st Engineer Battalion, Massachusetts Army National Guard, after meeting through Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Quinn) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – After attending seminary school in the city, one chaplain is using his connections in the area to help support fellow Soldiers and the Airmen who are assisting local and federal law enforcement.

U.S. Army Capt. Chad McCabe, a chaplain with the 101st Engineer Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, is part of the unit ministry team who serves about 700 Soldiers and Airmen from Massachusetts and Vermont activated to support the Capitol Response mission.

His counterpart, Capt. Luis Alvarez, a chaplain with the 164th Transportation Battalion, Massachusetts Army National Guard, said he also has family members living in the national capital area.

“Chaplain McCabe is from this area,” Alvarez said. “He has a lot of ties here.”

McCabe, whose mother lives in Maryland, baked 450 chocolate chip and coconut cookies, which he doled out to members of the task force as he made his daily rounds. They were quickly consumed by appreciative troops.

McCabe, who earned his Masters of Divinity at Wesley in the city, said he reached out to provide solace and support from fellow religious leaders in the area.

“The majority of connections come from Wesley (Theological) Seminary,” McCabe said, adding that this enabled him to link up to several other people and groups who donated materials to help support the well-being of the troops.

McCabe said he accepted books, donations and assistance from a variety of religious leaders and organizations from around the national capitol region, including churches in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

McCabe said the support is greatly appreciated by the troops working around the city.

As a result, they can draw upon their religious, cultural and geographic knowledge to minister to the members of the task force and acquire a perspective of ongoing operations for the commander.

Three days a week, both chaplains visit the troops and provide counseling, as necessary, to accommodate the rotating shifts. They visit the hotels they are staying in, the locations they work at and wherever there is a need.

McCabe said he was honored to hold a moment of silence to remember fallen comrades during a recent visit with fellow troops to Arlington National Cemetery. He added the impromptu ceremony attracted the attention of passers-by, who felt compelled to join in.

He said Lent services are scheduled to begin Feb. 16, to commemorate Shrove Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, depending on the individual tradition. He added there will be a variety of services held Ash Wednesday and throughout Lent for those interested.

“We do have ashes, so we can dole them out safely,” McCabe said, adding they are also coordinating with the logisticians to accommodate the dietary restrictions during Lent, including those who abstain from meat on Fridays.

Lent is scheduled to end Easter Sunday, which falls April 3.