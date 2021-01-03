Fact Sheet: U.S. Army North COVID-19 Hospital Support Since November 2020

Photo By Spc. John Weaver | Sgt. Juraill Simpson, a respiratory therapist assgined to Urban Augmentation Medical...... read more read more Photo By Spc. John Weaver | Sgt. Juraill Simpson, a respiratory therapist assgined to Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 531, left, and a civilian colleague check in on a patient at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Wisc., Dec. 16, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Weaver) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, has been overseeing the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operations in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services since March 2020. This fact sheet reflects a joint operation since November 2020. Approximately 590 military medical personnel from three of the six service branches are currently working, or recently worked, alongside civilian healthcare providers in civilian hospitals, helping treat COVID-19 patients in six states and the Navajo Nation as part of this whole-of-government response to the pandemic.



Arizona



Current Support



In Arizona, approximately 30 military medical personnel from the U.S. Air Force will begin supporting the state, March 3, 2021, at one hospital in Kingman:



1. Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman



Recent Support



In Arizona, approximately 40 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve recently supported the state at one hospital in Yuma from Jan. 9 to Feb. 25, 2021:



1. Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma



Navajo Nation (in Arizona and New Mexico)



Current Support



In New Mexico and Arizona, approximately 40 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Navy are currently supporting DHHS, the Indian Health Service and the Navajo Nation at three hospitals in three cities:



1. Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility in Chinle, Arizona, since Dec. 20, 2020

2. Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, New Mexico, since Dec. 20, 2020

3. Gallup Indian Medical Center in Gallup, New Mexico, since Jan. 8, 2021



Recent Support



In Arizona, approximately 10 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Navy recently supported DHHS, the Indian Health Service and the Navajo Nation at one hospital in one city from Jan. 9 to Feb. 24, 2021:



1. Tuba City Medical Center in Tuba City



Texas



Recent Support



In Texas, approximately 140 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force recently supported the state at six hospitals in four cities:



1. Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene from Jan. 29 to Feb. 27, 2021

2. CHI St. Luke’s Health - Memorial Hospital in Lufkin from Jan. 29 to Feb. 27, 2021

3. Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass from Jan. 29 to Feb. 27, 2021

4. Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus in El Paso from Nov. 9 to Dec. 2, 2020

5. University Medical Center of El Paso in El Paso from Nov. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020

6. Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso from Nov. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020



California



Recent Support



In California, approximately 225 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force recently supported the state at eight hospitals in seven cities:



1. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, from Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 29, 2021

2. Dameron Hospital in Stockton, from Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 29, 2021

3. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, from Jan. 9 to Feb. 10, 2021

4. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi, from Dec. 30, 2020 to Feb. 12, 2021

5. Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles, from Jan. 11 to Feb. 12, 2021

6. Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, from Dec. 30, 2020 to Feb. 12, 2021

7. LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, from Jan. 11 to Feb. 12, 2021

8. Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley, from Jan. 8 to Feb. 16, 2021



Wisconsin



Recent Support



In Wisconsin, approximately 45 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army recently supported the state at four hospitals in four cities from Dec. 13, 2020 to Jan. 14, 2021:



1. Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield

2. Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire

3. Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam

4. Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake



North Dakota



Recent Support



In North Dakota, approximately 60 military medical personnel from the U.S. Air Force recently supported the state at six hospitals in four cities:



1. Trinity Hospital – St. Joseph’s in Minot from Nov. 23 to Dec. 22, 2020

2. CHI St. Alexius Health Medical Center in Bismarck from Nov. 23, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021

3. Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck from Nov. 23, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021

4. Sanford Medical Center in Fargo from Nov. 23, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021

5. Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo from Nov. 23, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021

6. Altru Hospital in Grand Forks from Nov. 23, 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021



