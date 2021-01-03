NEX Provisions Market Offers Customers More Food Options

Courtesy Photo | NEX Oceana, Virginia, opened the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) newest...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NEX Oceana, Virginia, opened the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) newest food concept, the NEX Provisions Market, on Feb. 26. The NEX Provisions Market features grab & go food and beverages, snack items including natural and organic foods and a Starbucks Coffee Bar as well as a selection of fresh and hot foods. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

NEX Oceana, Virginia, opened the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) newest food concept, the NEX Provisions Market, on Feb. 26. The NEX Provisions Market features grab & go food and beverages, snack items including natural and organic foods and a Starbucks Coffee Bar as well as a selection of fresh and hot foods including fresh baked cookies, hot dogs, pizza and tornadoes.



“The NEX Provisions Market is part of a broader ‘Food Hall’ concept that NEXCOM is developing in response to evolving trends within the food industry,” said Greg Thomas, Senior Vice President, Store Operations for NEXCOM. “In addition, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are very much looking for food that they can grab and go versus eating in a food court. With the opening of the NEX Provisions Market, our customers are now able to grab their favorite foods on the run or come in and relax as part of their overall shopping experience.”



While the NEX Provisions Market offers food for those on the go, there is socially distanced seating and boosted Wi Fi for those customers who would like to sit and eat while in the store.



NEXCOM expects to open additional NEX Provisions Markets in 2021.