USAMMA recognizes HHS as crucial partner in support of COVID-19 response

Courtesy Photo | Col. John "Ryan" Bailey, left, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, and Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner listen to Mark Burchess, director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' supply service center in Perry Point, Md., during a Feb. 8 visit to the facility. USAMMA relies on HHS-Perry Point for medical materiel supply needs. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Bryan Pamintuan)

PERRY POINT, Md. -- As COVID-19 infections ramped up last spring, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency worked to reconfigure and issue medical supply assets to support deploying medical forces to combat the spread.



Partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ supply service center in Perry Point played a big part in the success of the mission, including the on-time delivery of unit deployment packages, or UDPs, for hospital centers deployed to New York and Washington to support the coronavirus response.



“Like many organizations, the COVID-19 response stressed the systems in place,” said Maj. Bryan Pamintuan, director of the Force Projection Directorate at USAMMA. “… Their performance in delivering the two 84-bed UDPs within 72 hours under COVID-19 risk proved their dedication USAMMA’s mission.”



USAMMA leaders on Feb. 8 visited HHS-Perry Point to recognize the hard work of the employees and review the center’s capabilities as it continues to adapt and serve USAMMA and other governmental customers through the pandemic.



USAMMA, a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, serves as the Army’s leading strategic medical logistics enabler, supported by an innovative workforce that is globally responsive, ready and resilient.



Among the products supported by HHS-Perry Point, UDPs are assembled to outfit different military units, such as hospitals or ground ambulance units. They consist of potency and dated materiel, including pharmaceuticals and medical surgical items, to support deploying medical forces on the ground.



During the visit, Mark Burchess, logistics manager for HHS-Perry Point, provided an overview of the center’s services and a tour of the warehouse facility that supports pharmaceutical and medical supply needs to numerous governmental customers.



Pamintuan said the center has processed over 60,000 orders since the start of the COVID-19 response, including supporting two 240-bed hospitals, two replacement UDPs to support the new 32-bed field hospital configuration and two packages tailored to the pandemic response.



“On top of COVID-19, they provide the receiving, processing and configuring of medical materiel into 40 UDPs that support multiple operational plans across the globe,” Pamintuan said.



While on the warehouse tour, the USAMMA team recognized two HHS employees, UDP program managers Ross Patterson and Tina Tyler, for going above and beyond in their work to ensure troops stay ready and responsive.



“HHS-Perry Point is a steadfast teammate whose commitment is second to none,” Pamintuan said. “The visit showcased their sense of ownership and drive to deliver for USAMMA and to its customers in any condition.”