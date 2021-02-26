Maj. CT Warren - Black History Month Spotlight

Army Maj. ChaTom “CT” Warren serves as the Deputy District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.



Warren grew up in Luxora, Arkansas, a small town in the eastern portion of the state with a population of just over 1,000 people. “I tell everyone I’m from L.A.” he says with a smile. “Everyone automatically thinks Los Angeles, so it’s my ice breaker!”



Warren loves his hometown and credits the community in helping him to achieve his educational goals. “Luxora is such a great community, and everyone invests in each other. It was a springboard to get me to Pine Bluff and to college.”



Maj. Warren received his bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology in 2005 from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He also holds a master's degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University.



When asked about who his heroes are, he did not hesitate to name off a list of people who have inspired him or had a direct impact on his life.



“In honor of Black History month an influential leader I consider a hero, is Barrack Obama. He wanted to inspire change for the good of the people. It’s about bringing people together. I just got his book and am looking forward to reading it.”



Maj. Warren also considers his father and uncles his heroes.



“My father provides for people every day. He has a huge heart, it’s not about him, and he’ll be the first one to tell you that too. He enjoys being able to extend a hand to anyone anytime they need it. Both of my uncles are prior military. They were both great male role models growing up. They are family men, great hardworking individuals, and they helped to instill those traits in me as well. I feel very blessed to have had such great examples to look up to.”



Maj. Warren’s family ties are evident, even with his first name. It is an amalgamation of his uncles’ names. Cha-for his uncle Charlie and Tom-for his uncle Thomas = ChaTom, pronounced ShaTome.



But Warren’s father and uncles aren’t his only family heroes. Warren is married with two daughters and is incredibly proud of them all.



“When I’m out in town in uniform and people thank me for my service, and say military members are heroes, I’m appreciative but I quickly try to defer to my wife and daughters. They are the real “Sheros.” I deploy and train to different places all over the world and what has never changed is the support of my wife and kids.”



In order to meet the needs of the Army, military personnel move around on a consistent basis and Maj. Warren’s family is no exception. They have moved a total of six times in his fifteen-year career, and his wife Marquaita has been by his side every step of the way, “She has never complained…she handles things flawlessly. She is the true backbone of the family.”



When it comes to his daughters, Chasity and Lauren, he had this to say, “They are very resilient. They have had to leave their friends behind, they pick up and go, adjust and create their own avenues. My wife and daughters may not wear the uniform, but they still essentially serve, and I am forever grateful for their love and unwavering support.”



When asked what he plans on doing with his time while here in the Little Rock District he was very candid, “I am on borrowed time here, so my goal is to make the days count, not count the days. That’s why I am so passionate about the people and am trying to push the program forward, because I know I have a certain amount of time in this position, unfortunately. And it’s not about me. It’s about putting systems and programs in place that will exceed well past my time here that will help the district and its employees going forward.”



Maj. Warren identifies himself as a people person and enjoys getting to visit the different projects and teams around the Little Rock District.



“I love learning about what they do while at the same time understanding the challenges they face and coming up with ways to assist so they can work more effectively and efficiently. At the end of the day, we are all people with families and responsibilities outside of work, so I want to ensure that our employees have the tools necessary to assist them with anything they need.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 22:47 Story ID: 390125 Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. CT Warren - Black History Month Spotlight, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.