Slinging hellfire missiles and 30mm rounds downrange at aerial gunnery not only sounds cool - it's how we stay ready!
3-6 Heavy CAV Squadron has been ripping up the range at aerial gunnery this week, maintaining their equipment and validating their proficiency.
Whether it's pumping fuel, supplying ammo, or sending rounds downrange, these Iron Eagles have been hard at work.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 19:41
|Story ID:
|390119
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Eagles are IRONCLAD!, by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT