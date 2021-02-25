Iron Eagles are IRONCLAD!

Photo By Spc. Isaiah Laster | Slinging hellfire missiles and 30mm rounds downrange at aerial gunnery not only sounds...... read more read more

Photo By Spc. Isaiah Laster | Slinging hellfire missiles and 30mm rounds downrange at aerial gunnery not only sounds cool - it's how we stay ready! 3-6 Heavy CAV Squadron has been ripping up the range at aerial gunnery this week, maintaining their equipment and validating their proficiency. Whether it's pumping fuel, supplying ammo, or sending rounds downrange, these Iron Eagles have been hard at work. see less | View Image Page