    Iron Eagles are IRONCLAD!

    Iron Eagles are IRONCLAD!

    Photo By Spc. Isaiah Laster | Slinging hellfire missiles and 30mm rounds downrange at aerial gunnery not only sounds

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Story by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Slinging hellfire missiles and 30mm rounds downrange at aerial gunnery not only sounds cool - it's how we stay ready!
    3-6 Heavy CAV Squadron has been ripping up the range at aerial gunnery this week, maintaining their equipment and validating their proficiency.
    Whether it's pumping fuel, supplying ammo, or sending rounds downrange, these Iron Eagles have been hard at work.

