NSWCDD Features Chief Software Architect Candaice Deloach in Celebration of Black History Month

DAHLGREN, Va. – Candaice Deloach has always had a love and passion for science and mathematics, and knew she wanted to pursue a career in computer science. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Old Dominion University, Deloach was hired as a software developer at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). Within months she became the branch test lead, and held roles monitoring the Shipboard Protection System (SPS) as the deputy software support activity lead and project manager for the Blast Effects Estimation Model (BEEM) software development in 2003.



Over the course of her 18-year career span, Deloach has supported the establishment of modern software practices through various programs and projects supporting the warfighter for NSWCDD.



In her previous positions, Deloach succeeded in overseeing software development teams, training, hiring strategies, and project planning and software assessments. She also led and managed critical test events and software policy creation, just to name a few of her capabilities. She excels and flourishes in her area of expertise, serving as a prominent software engineering expert.



Today, Deloach leads an impressive workforce in the Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department, serving more than 700 system and software engineering professionals as Chief Software Architect. According to Deloach, “I keep my focus on building an innovative software organization that understands risk, diversity of thought, measures what matters, operates in uncertainty, shares knowledge and information, and is trained in agile decision making, all characteristics that align to Department of Navy objectives.”



As Chief Software Architect, Deloach created comprehensive software training curricula in response to the need for formal training and attained benchmarks in under six months. She continues to make strides in her position, effectively ensuring software quality metrics and reaching 100 percent successful cloud migration of the department’s many software projects.



She serves as a technical mentor and software development expert for NSWCDD and Dam Neck and is recognized as an Agile expert across the Department of the Navy. As a principal software advisor to her department’s leadership, Deloach is tasked with establishing the department’s software strategy and implementation approach, as well as creating and maintaining software development initiatives and defining technical rigor requirements.



Looking ahead, Deloach will serve a 60 day detail for the Department of the Navy’s Development Security and Operations (DevSecOps) Task Force. This task force comprises six teams, which focus on policy, contracts, cyber security, culture, technology, and interoperability development.



“Through this task force, we would be able to establish policy, playbooks, training and tools that would help contribute to the adoption of DevSecOps across the Department of the Navy, all while streamlining processes and leveraging industry best practices,” said Deloach. “Our goal is to achieve agility and speed with improved resiliency and security. Being a part of this task force will be a great opportunity for me to help mold and shift how we develop software within the Department of the Navy, which is something I’m truly passionate about.”