Special Operations Command GMVs coming to Production Plant Barstow

Heavy Mobile Equipment mechanics work together with mechanics from the original equipment manufacturer, Flyer Defense, to learn every aspect of maintenance and repair of the Special Operations' Ground Mobility Vehicle at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, aboard the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Feb. 24. The team of artisans are gearing up to take over the upkeep of the GMVs, boosting production at the plant, and becoming Special Operations' Depot Source of Repair.

Special Operations Command Ground Mobility Vehicles are coming soon to Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command on the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.

The GMV 1.1 are all-terrain vehicles developed for use by Special Forces. These vehicles are designed to be lightweight and transportable via the CH-47 Chinook.

“The vehicles consist of a crew rollover protection, utilizing crush-resistant roll bars and able to withstand 100 percent of the gross vehicle weight,” said Paul Niemeyer, Project Officer, Program Management Division, MDMC. “The GMV also has a modular design that is able to be retro-fitted to meet Special Forces mission requirements. The base model Production Year 6 can accommodate one driver and 4 passengers.”

The GMVs that will be sent to the PPB for repair will come from all over the world and will have been used by training units or from theater. In the past they were either maintained by the original equipment manufacturer, Flyer Defense or Letterkenny Army Depot. Since PPB personnel have not worked on the GMV so far, a team was sent by the Program Office of Family of Special Operations vehicles to train the PPB artisans on every aspect of maintenance and repair of the equipment.

“The benefit of the training being held in Barstow currently is that the artisans are being trained directly by the OEM of the vehicle, Flyer Defense, and gaining an understanding of each independent system of the vehicle, and how to operate the vehicle safely and correctly. Typically, we do not get this type of training provided to the workforce when we conduct a Proof of Principle on a new weapon system or vehicle,” Niemeyer said. “The first production line will be three to five vehicles and if the customer (SOCOM) is satisfied with the end product it will hopefully grow to 10-20 vehicles in the following years.”

SOCOM is looking for a different Depot Source of Repair for the platform. One of the influencing factors is Lt. Col. Alfredo Romero. Having worked aboard MCLB Barstow from August 2017 to July 2020 in both an operational capacity and then the executive officer, he has a strong familiarity with the Base and the capabilities of Production Plant Barstow as a DSOR.

LtCol Romero currently serves as the Program Manager for Family of Special Operations Vehicles under SOCOM and has the GMV 1.1 within his vehicle portfolio.

“I enjoyed my time at MCLB Barstow and the capability this base brings to the warfighter. I also know the quality of work PPB has to offer. It was just a perfect fit, considering we use the Yermo Annex for SOF training. The GMV 1.1 is a unique vehicle in support of the SOF mission. We will be testing a hybrid electric version of the GMV 1.1 soon, which PPB will have the opportunity to work on as part of a reset kit. I’m all in for PPB being the DSOR of this vehicle.”

“At this point we do not need to change anything,” Niemeyer said. “MDMC will be working with SOCOM to stand up the capability to establish a production line for the GMV and possibility open the door for other platforms SOCOM utilizes. Initially there will be eight to 10 mechanics working on the platform and as the production line grows there will be a requirement for additional personnel. The size of the shop depends on the amount of vehicles that will be funded for repair. We will begin with three to five vehicles for the first production line.”

The change is significant for PPB as it will show the maintenance community within the DoD that the Depot is able to adapt to repair a broad spectrum of military vehicles.

“It will demonstrate that we are not heavily reliant of USMC legacy equipment,” Niemeyer explained. “I believe this will open the doors for future workload from other services and show the maintenance community that MDMC is able to produce quality products with a flexible and skilled workforce.”



-30-