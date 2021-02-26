NC Guard Income Tax Filing Assistance Begins

Members of the North Carolina National Guard's Staff Judge Advocate Office began helping prepare and file federal income tax returns at NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Feb. 8, 2021.



The team of six civilian and military tax experts will continue to help until the tax filing deadline, April 15. They will be available by appointment Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 - 9:30 a.m and can assist N.C. Army and Air National Guardsmen, their families, other service branches, and retired service members.



"The (military) families appreciate the easing of the burden of preparing taxes," said NCNG Capt. Katie Reynolds, the Chief of Legal Assistance with the NCNG's Staff Judge Advocate Office.



Customers must bring all tax documents required for filling, including the social security card of everyone listed on the tax return, documentation of all income sources, and listed deductions.



Covid restrictions require strict social distancing, wearing a mask and passing a health screening before entering the building, dropping off all documents in the morning with a staff member, and picking up the completed return after the staff contacts them.



Customers check-in at the courtroom located on the third floor, where each member of the team completes a checklist of the required documents needed for a completing return. They answer each customer's questions on possible deductions, tax benefits, or other topics during the meeting and customers may provide additional documents in person or by secure email as needed.



Each member of the team has completed the Internal Revenue Service's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This training ensures the preparers are up to date with the most current tax rules and regulations.



"The training is thorough, and we are taught to safeguard the taxpayer's sensitive information," said Michelle M. Weiner, a civilian legal assistance contractor.



Anyone with a Department of Defense identification card, active, reserve, National Guard, their dependents, or retirees may make an appointment to meet with the professionals by calling 984-664-6220 or emailing ng.nc.ncarng.mbx.legal-assistance-office@mail.mil.

Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 Story ID: 390069 Location: RALEIGH, NC, US NC Guard Income Tax Filing Assistance Begins, by SFC Robert Jordan