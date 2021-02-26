NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Awarded Blue “E”

Photo By Jim Kohler | LS1 Antonio Evans (right) and LS2 Samuel Cahill (left) validate the part number and...... read more read more Photo By Jim Kohler | LS1 Antonio Evans (right) and LS2 Samuel Cahill (left) validate the part number and identifying information on a NRFI part with the information on a maintenance action form (MAF) prior to induction of the part to the local repair cycle. see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s Regional Supply Office (RSO) Norfolk, RSO Oceana and Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River Teams earned the 2020 Commander Naval Air Forces Ashore Supply Excellence Award (Blue “E”).



The Blue “E” is awarded to naval air stations and naval stations with aviation support detachments (ASD) that demonstrate excellent quality and efficiency as judged by a comprehensive supply management inspection. “This award for our three air stations is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their support of fleet operations,” said NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor.



“All three ASD sites work in the most demanding high paced environment to support operational squadrons both local and deployed” said Regional Supply Officer Norfolk Lt. Cmdr. Michael Collins. “It takes a ‘whole of workforce’ effort to sustain readiness of the flight line and all ASDs’ impressively worked with their maintenance counterparts to tackle the most time sensitive requirements. No one factor determines success but the culmination of commitment to mission coupled with talented logisticians throughout the commands produced undeniable support to the warfighter.”



The “Blue E” award is reflective of the dedication of the military, civilian, and contracted support workforce who together support 46 aviation squadrons consisting of 577 airplanes/helicopters and 165 Fleet Readiness Center workshops. They annually process more than 400,000 supply transactions and are responsible for a Navy Working Capital inventory of 42,000 items valued in excess of $1.2 billion.



Despite an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic coupled with constant budgetary uncertainties, the Norfolk, Oceana, and Pax River teams overcame challenges to provide uninterrupted aviation supply support to the flight line. “Consistent interruptions in the amount of available workforce among military, civilian, and contractors weighed heavily at times and presented management challenges for ASD Leadership” said Collins. “At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty reigned supreme but fortunately each ASD smartly executed Navy guidance and developed internal mitigation plans to combat the challenge head on. The ASDs’ flexibility to ‘move, shoot, move’ on requirements despite the unprecedented COVID-19 challenges while providing continuous support to the flight line is nothing short of amazing.



“I can’t stress how proud I am to serve with such unbelievably smart, dedicated and talented logisticians” added Collins. “They never cease to amaze as evidenced by the work each person yields every day. Put simply, we have demanding customers and the ASDs strap up their boots and run into the fight to engage supply requirements and taskings without batting an eye. The famous adage, ‘You can fly without Supply’ has never been more true than it is today. You never know where tomorrow’s battlefield will be, but I have full confidence the ASDs are ready to support at a moment’s notice.”