Los Angeles Recruiter Leads Elder Brother into Naval Service

by Culinary Specialist 1st Class Richard Alvarez, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Public Affairs



LOS ANGELES (NNS) - For Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Cesargabriel Pagtakhan, service has deep roots in his family. Now as a Navy recruiter, Pagtakhan has added another family member to the tradition: his older brother August.



The Pagtakhan brothers were born in Cebu City, Philippines. They are two of eight siblings.



“Growing up in the Philippines was fun because when my family would get together, there were more than 40 people!” Cesargabriel exclaimed.



Cesargabriel’s family has been dedicated to service for generations. His grandfather served in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and his father is a retired general in the Philippine police force.



“A culture of service was always around when I was growing up in the Philippines, so when I ended up enlisting, I had a good idea of what the future had in store,” said Cesargabriel.



Cesargabriel completed his high school education in Cebu City National Science High School and followed his eldest brother’s and sister’s footsteps by settling in Glendale, California. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Shortly after starting his family, he needed a career enhancement. Cesargabriel walked into Navy Recruiting Station Glendale and enlisted into the Navy Reserves. He shipped off to Navy basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, attended training in Port Hueneme, California, completed construction mechanic “A” school and promptly reported back home to his wife and child.



“Enlisting in the Reserves was a great decision for me and my family because I was able to receive the benefits that my family needed, the training that was required to create a better living situation for my new family, and a new network that benefits me in all aspects of life to this day,” said Cesargabriel. “Now I get to recruit for the Navy full-time and receive all of the benefits that full-time, active-duty Sailors are entitled to.”



The program that Cesargabriel is using is the Navy Reserve Canvasser Recruiter (CANREC) program, which temporarily recalls Reservists to assist with the Navy’s recruiting mission.



“The CANREC program is awesome because I get to be a full-time Sailor for a couple of years and still raise my family,” said Cesargabriel. “I was fortunate enough to have another child and purchase a home on my temporary recruiting duty.”



In regards to his recruiting career, Cesargabriel considers it to be a positive and fulfilling experience.



“Recruiting has been fun and challenging,” said Cesargabriel. “It is unlike any job I have done before because there are so many moving parts. Recruiting will help you develop a skillset that translates extremely well to many jobs in the civilian sector. I love recruiting because I get the opportunity to help others have the same opportunities and benefits that the Navy has given me.”



He said the most rewarding applicant that he has been able to assist was the most recent one; his brother.



On February 23, Cesargabriel recruited one of his older brothers, August Pagtakhan. At 39 years old, August has decided to follow in his younger brother’s footsteps. August enlisted in the Naval Reserves as a construction mechanic, just like his brother.



“I am extremely proud of my brother,” said August. “I remember when we were younger, I would teach him how to play basketball in the Philippines. Even though he is my younger brother, I find myself looking up to him now.”



August left the Philippines in his early twenties to pursue a career in cyber security. He lived in New Jersey for close to a decade. August kept in touch with his brother throughout the years and was convinced by Cesargabriel and other siblings to move to Glendale, California.



“There was a big age gap between my brother and I,” said Cesargabriel. “When we were growing up, we weren’t as close as we were now. Whenever we did things as a family, my brother and I would hang out, but we were into different things. When my brother moved to California from New Jersey, that is when we became really close. My brother became my workout partner, and we began to play basketball at the local park just like we did in the Philippines. My older brother really became my mentor and life coach when he moved to California. I was really happy to have him back in my life.”



For Cesargabriel, being able to help his brother achieve the same level of success is the reason why he wants to continue recruiting.



“This is what recruiting it all about; spreading Navy awareness and positively affecting the community,” said Cesargabriel. “Being able to help my brother out in this way, after he has helped me develop into the person I am today, is an amazing feeling.”



