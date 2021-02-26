MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The 350th Air Refueling Squadron “Red Falcons” were awarded the Gen. Carl A. Spaatz Trophy, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Feb. 5, 2020, naming them the best air refueling squadron in the entire Air Force.



The trophy represents the 350th ARS’s dedication to seven areas: the mission, aircrew upgrading and training, safety record, aircrew enhancement and retention, outstanding individual and crew accomplishments, military and civilian education, and base and community relations.



“You’re leading the way, so nothing but the best is expected from the ‘Red Falcons’ because you and your leadership have set the bar high for each other,” said Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander.



The squadron, the majority of which is currently deployed, worked day and night to refuel countless receiver aircraft and keep them in the sky. The 350th ARS consistently set the tone for all of aerial refueling by performing under a consistently high-paced operations tempo.



“To me this is public recognition for the outstanding efforts of all the Red Falcons that I see on a daily basis,” said Lt. Col. Jacob Parker, 350th ARS commander.



This is the seventh time McConnell has brought home the Gen. Spaatz trophy.



“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of the incredible men and women that serve in this great squadron, and thankful that they are being recognized in this manner,” said Parker.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 11:11 Story ID: 390019 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 350th ARS wins Gen. Spaatz Trophy, by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.