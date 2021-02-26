B-1s fly first mission from Norway

U.S. B-1B Lancers, from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew their first Bomber Task Force mission of this deployment in and around the Barents Sea, Feb. 26, 2021.



Two B-1s conducted tactical integration with Norwegian F-35s and Norwegian naval assets in the eastern Barents Sea.



Department of Defense cooperation with allies and partners in the Arctic strengthens our shared approach to regional security and helps deter strategic competitors from seeking to unilaterally change the existing rules-based order.



“It’s fitting we got to kick this BTF off with a mission that highlights our ability to integrate with our Norwegian allies across multiple domains,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “This type of interoperability is especially critical in the Arctic where no one nation has the infrastructure or capacity to operate alone.”



Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of NATO and contribute to stability in the European theater. Our ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready.



