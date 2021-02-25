Photo Essay: February Sunset at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Long shadows are cast as the sun sets behind trees Feb. 24, 2021, in front of McCoy's...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Long shadows are cast as the sun sets behind trees Feb. 24, 2021, in front of McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was at the end of another spring-like day that saw temperatures in the upper 30s. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Long shadows are cast as the sun sets behind trees Feb. 24, 2021, in front of McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



This was at the end of another spring-like day that saw temperatures in the upper 30s.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



