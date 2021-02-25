Courtesy Photo | Three civilian professionals with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley, one from Irwin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Three civilian professionals with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley, one from Irwin Army Community Hospital and two from Corvias, the privatized housing partner for Fort Riley family housing, were amongst a class of 20 recent graduates of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program 2020-21 program year. The graduation ceremony was held Feb. 5 at Liquid Art Winery & Estate, Manhattan, Kansas. see less | View Image Page

Fort Riley professionals graduate Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program Class of 2020-21



Three civilian professionals with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley, one from Irwin Army Community Hospital and two from Corvias, the privatized housing partner for Fort Riley family housing, were amongst a class of 20 recent graduates of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program 2020-21 program year. The graduation ceremony was held Feb. 5 at Liquid Art Winery & Estate, Manhattan, Kansas.



Fort Riley class members who completed the seven-session course over the past six months included:



• Kevin Dickerson, facilities director, Corvias Property Management

• Flo Ewing, leasing consultant, Corvias Property Management

• Benjamin Fisher, air traffic controller, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security

• Aaron Harrop, Army Substance Abuse Prevention program manager, Directorate of Human Resources

• Julia Henning, medical marketing and outreach specialist, Human Resources Division of Irwin Army Community Hospital

• Tim Morgan, installation antiterrorism officer, DPTMS



“Going in, I was a bit worried,” Ewing said, “However, this experience has been so enlightening and empowering to really step up for our communities, now more than ever. (Leadership development) doesn’t end at graduation. I plan on continuing to be very involved in my community during trying times and good times. We will celebrate together as a community and be stronger more than ever.”



“To be a part of the 2020 Leadership group is monumental,” Dickerson said. “The FHRLP could have decided to skip this year because of the pandemic. But instead, they found a way to work around the regulations and safely provide the leadership group a great experience. That is what great leaders do. I am honored to be a part of this class. Now that graduation is behind us, my goal is to play a bigger role in my community. That will start by getting involved at a local level in Riley where I live. Volunteer for committees, attend school board meetings - possibly be a school board member one day. Work with the city council on outstanding local issues and become a council member. The most meaningful aspect for me was how we were able to get behind the scenes throughout the entire year. From our Kansas State visit and the discussions with professors, in particular, how they are dealing with 2020 and the Covid-19 challenges.”



At the graduation, Jack Lindquist, FHRLP executive director, explained how this class’s experience was different from all others since the formation of the program in 1992.



“The Covid-19 Pandemic opened our eyes and creative thinking to ways the program had to change to allow in-person attendance and interaction, all while practicing safety protocols established by health officials,” Lindquist said. “This class, right-sized for social distancing, was one-third smaller than our recent classes so selection was even more competitive. The members became known as the AD ASTRA Class. Under these new learning environments, modified tours and amended, technological ways to access and interact with our regions established businesses and governmental leaders, the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program helped the class leaders find a way to change the future ... to better opportunities when faced with unimaginable challenges. They sacrificed, stepped up and found a way to turn the experience into one that can be duplicated in part, or in whole when other challenges surface. Given that, each put great effort into building on their – Integrity, Confidence, Discipline, Professionalism, Self-Development, Broadened Viewpoint and Servant Ethos. Our newest graduates now possess a sense to serve and follow in order to lead.”



Ryan Almes, FHRLP chair, introduced closing address speaker Lyle Butler. In June 2020, Lyle Butler was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly as chair for the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas, or SPARK, Committee for the Governor’s Office of Recovery.

“Our new leaders will be dedicated to helping protect and preserve the businesses, infrastructure and families of the Flint Hills and beyond,” Ames said. “Each member helped one another see that, by their own actions, a model is put into place … helping present and future generations join them as we protect, appreciate and invest in a better quality of life.”



The graduation ceremony was underwritten by Corvias and focused on improving the quality of life at Fort Riley for our service personnel and civilian support networks that make this region the best place to live, work and raise families.



The program area includes Fort Riley, Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie Counties.