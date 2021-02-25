New Leadership, Same Time-Honored Service at 91st Training Division

The storied history of 91st Training Division added a new chapter on September 17, 2020 as Brigadier General Patricia R. Wallace became the division’s first woman and African American commanding general. She holds the title with pride, reflecting on the long line of officers who have commanded the division before her.



“There have been many exceptional leaders prior to me,” said Wallace. “I strive to lead in a manner that honors their legacy and advances the 91st capability to provide warfighters to win American’s wars.”



The decision to join the military was greatly influenced by the support of her parents; her mother, Helen, and her father, William, a Vietnam veteran. “He inspired me to want to serve,” says Wallace about her father, Retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer William Harper, who demonstrated to his daughter that joining the Armed Services benefits not only yourself, but your community and the nation.



Wallace’s motivation to serve started with looking to improve herself though education, moved in to fostering and enjoying the camaraderie of others, and finally giving back to the profession while honoring her family which has sacrificed and shared in her success.



Engaging with Soldiers about the advantage, purpose and value of diversity and inclusion programs in the Army is important to Wallace. “The current diversity and inclusion efforts reaffirm and support my belief in this great institution which I have dedicated 33 years of my life,” reflects Wallace. “I am proud of how the Army is responding; we are not perfect, but we strive to be.”



Wallace believes that embracing diversity and inclusion initiatives supports the Army’s People First priority. These programs improve recruitment efforts, mentoring and retaining women and minority soldiers, and ensure that the Army gets the best possible effort from every Soldier.



Her example of leadership has inspired others- particularly women and minorities- to answer the call to serve. As a general officer, Wallace advocates paying it forward by mentoring leaders at all levels. She encourages leaders to remember the four tenants of leadership; inspire trust, clarify purpose, align systems and unleash talent.



“I’m honored to be a part of something bigger than myself- to give back and pay homage to dedicated leaders who came before me.”

