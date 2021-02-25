2021 Fort Riley Black History Month

Two Fort Riley Garrison employees shared their experiences and thoughts with us as the commemoration of Black History Month ends. Spec. Wilbur Bryant, with the Fort Riley religious support office, and Shalita Oliver, with the Fort Riley equal employment and opportunity apprentice, explained their thoughts on Black History Month, and some of the people who inspire them every day.



“It’s my culture ... it’s my people,” Oliver said.



Oliver says she is inspired of one African American Historical figure in particular.



“It's just that my ancestors have really paved the way for me to be here and to be in this situation, and to be able to accomplish everything that I was able to accomplish,”. Oliver said. “I’m inspired by Harriet Tubman. I liked her story because it is more of a spiritually based, you know, her guidance from God. She was able to help people, and she didn't listen to what other people were saying. She stayed in her own lane and she stayed focused and listened to God while guiding her people out of slavery. She went back and took another risk, you know, and kept doing the same thing so it's like her purpose for life.”



Oliver also credits her father for giving her the means and guidance to be successful.



“My dad being in the military, I was able to go to school,” Oliver said. “My father was in the military for 24 years. My dad led a great life. He's done a lot, serving his country, you know, even for us because after he retired, he worked in the prison system for a little bit. I'm grateful for what he has done as a foundation for our family.”



Spec. Wilbur Bryant believes the past can inspire others to build a better future for those who follow.



“African American History Month means remembering all of the greatness, you know, all of the many sacrifices you know we took to get to where we are today,” Bryant said.



He is particularly inspired by Muhammed Ali.



“His prowess is unbelievable,” Bryant said. “His confidence that he had … just amazing to me. Something that I can look up to for him is his faith. He believed in what he believed in. No matter what, no one tried to push him astray from that.” Bryant said faith is important and it goes hand- in -hand with his desire to help in his current position as a religious support specialist.



“We work hand-in-hand with the chaplains,” Bryant said. “Before joining the military, I graduated with my bachelor's in psychology. My long-term goal is to become a counselor, so I tried to pick something under the lines of just helping others be resilient. Helping others with whatever the stresses of life. I'm a man of faith. I was raised that way.”



Black History Month was first celebrated in 1970. The United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom all officially recognize Black History Month. Canada and the United States celebrate in February, and the rest observe Black History Month in October.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 10:52 Story ID: 389826 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Fort Riley Black History Month, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.