NAF El Centro lowers flags to half-staff to mourn COVID-19 fatalities

EL CENTRO, Calif. — In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, NAF El Centro has ordered flags onboard to be lowered to half-staff through Friday, February 26 to mourn those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.



“The country has passed a tragic milestone,” said Perkins. “Now 500,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19. The NAF El Centro flag is lowered to half-staff to express our condolence and memory to those who have perished and in support of their families; not only onboard NAF El Centro but across the Imperial Valley community.”



Global and national public health authorities are expected to continue to recommend wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, for everyone, until pandemic risk of COVID-19 is substantially reduced.



“Moving forward we will continue to sink COVID by wearing masks, keeping safe distances, and getting vaccinated when it is available. We will all get through this together.”



