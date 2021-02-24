Fact Sheet: U.S. Army North COVID-19 Vaccination Site Support Since February 2021

U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, has overseen the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response operation in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services since March 2020. This fact sheet reflects joint assistance to state-run, federally-supported community vaccination centers since February 2021. Approximately 1,900 military medical and support personnel from four of the six service branches are currently working, or will soon work, in six states and one territory as part of the federal vaccine response to the pandemic.



DoD Community Vaccination Center Support



As part of new COVID-19 support efforts, and sourced from new Active Duty personnel recently announced by DoD to support the new effort.



 California

o In California, 222 service members, who arrived February 11, will support one team in one city.

 One, 222-person Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army, will support the Community Vaccination Center at California State University Los Angeles in Los Angeles.



 Florida

o In Florida, 556 service members, arriving February 26, will support four teams in four cities.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at Valencia College – West Campus in Orlando.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at Miami Dade Community College (North Campus) in Miami.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy will support the CVC at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force will support the CVC at the Tampa Greyhound Track in Tampa.



 New York

o In New York, 278 service members, who arrived February 19, will support two teams in two cities.

 One, 139-person Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy will support the CVC at York College in Jamaica.

 One, 139-person Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force will support the CVC at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.



 Pennsylvania

o In Pennsylvania, 222 service members, arriving February 26, will support one team in one city.

 One, 222-person Type 1 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps, will support the CVC at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.



 Texas

o In Texas, 500 service members, who arrived February 19, will support three teams in three cities.

 One, 222-person Type 1 Team from the U.S. Air Force, will support the CVC at the NRG Center in Houston.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps will support the CVC at AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park in Arlington.



 New Jersey

o In New Jersey, 100 service members will support four teams in eight cities.

 One, 25-person Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, who arrived February 11, will support the CVC at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset and, later, the CVCs at Calvary Baptist Church and the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, both in Paterson.

 One, 25-person Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, who arrived February 19, will support the CVCs at Iglesia Pentecostal Church and Trenton Central High School, both in Trenton and, later, at a CVC in Camden.

 One, 25-person Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, who arrived February 19, will support the CVC at Thomas G. Dunn Sports Center in Elizabeth and, later, at a CVC to be determined in Jersey City.

 One, approximately 25-person Type 4 Team will support two, to-be-determined CVCs in Orange and Newark, arriving on a date to be determined.



 U.S. Virgin Islands

o In the U.S. Virgin Islands, 25 service members, arriving February 26, will support one team on one island.

 One, 25-person Type 4 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy will support a CVC at the University of the Virgin Islands campus on St. Thomas.



