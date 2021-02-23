335th Signal Command ACFT Training

The 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional held familiarization training for the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021.



“Proper form is important because you don’t want to injure yourself,” Sgt. 1st Class Carla Perry, training noncommissioned officer, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional. “Especially on the deadlift, if you use more of your back than your legs it can cause you to have back issues.”



The deadlift is the first exercise of the ACFT, and it teaches soldiers the proper technique to pick up heavy loads and perform explosive movements.



The events of the ACFT are as follows, 3 Repetition Maximum Deadlift, Standing Power Throw, Hand Release Push-Up, Sprint-Drag-Carry, Leg Tuck, 2-Mile Run.



“The sprint drag carry gets everyone,” says Sgt. 1st Class Perry. “Thankfully, no one fell today but we have seen people fall with kettlebells in hand. If you don’t take it seriously, you can definitely fall and hurt yourself.”



The sprint drag carry consists of a 50 meter sprint, 90 pound sled pull, shuffle, farmers carry with two 40 pound kettle bells, followed by another sprint.



“I think you can watch videos all day, but until you actually get behind that 90 pound sled and pull it, you have no idea what you are looking at,” stated Capt. Christopher Tengler, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional.



“It didn't look like a challenge to me at the beginning,” said Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Johnson, supply noncommissioned officer, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional. “It just looked like the workouts I usually do, but once I got into the actual lifting, pulling and dragging, I realized it was a little more challenging than I thought it would be.”



The old Army physical fitness test was only three exercises. The ACFT is now six exercises which adds a new challenge for soldiers taking the combat fitness test.



“It is very important to train for the ACFT,” said 1st Sgt. Kelsie Hagan, 1st Sgt. of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional. “The ACFT is not your old APFT (Army Physical Fitness Test) where you just work on two events and then just run. You have to work on a lot of different muscle groups that you did not work on in the APFT.”



“If you start with maxing out the deadlift, it is going to determine how you are going to perform in the rest of the test,” said Maj. William Benitez, deputy projects officer, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional. “Your muscles are contracting, and you are probably burning more energy than you realize and it starts having that second and third order effect on the other events.”



The ACFT is one of those things that you just have to do to get a good idea of what you are up against.



“The first time I was intimidated to do it, but then when I actually went through all the events I felt like ‘Ok, this is doable,’ and it was less intimidating,” stated Sgt. 1st Class Perry.



“It was definitely easier the second time because I've seen it before, and I had gone through the walkthrough,” said 1st Sgt. Hagan.



“Muscle memory is one of the main things when you're doing most of these events,” said Sgt. 1st Class Johnson. “Just make sure you are doing the proper exercise and the proper lift. I know that’s one thing that I have to go back and work on.”



“Form is the key, but it just takes time.” says Maj. Benitez. “Just like anything else practice makes perfect.”

