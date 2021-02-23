II MEF Press Release

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – The recent social media posts released by a Marine in II Marine Expeditionary Force are in reference to a case in which the accused Marine transferred personal information from another Marine’s cell phone to his own personal device. A proper investigation was conducted that substantiated the accusation.



The Marine was found guilty, receiving a non-judicial punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He was reduced in rank, received forfeiture of pay, and was processed for administrative separation from service. Final actions in the administrative separation process are ongoing.



The Marine who released the video has since met with her chain of command and was provided advocacy and support resources available by the command and the installation.



The Marine has made a public request for privacy and we ask that her privacy be respected. The command takes any allegation of an orders violation or any criminal offense seriously, and provides the required assistance to any and all victims.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021