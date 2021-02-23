Sailors, Airmen and National Guardsmen fight freezing temperatures to deliver water after winter storm Uri halt North Texas

Photo By Candateshia Pafford | FORT WORTH, TX (Feb. 23, 2021) – Winter Storm Uri brought devastating weather to...... read more read more Photo By Candateshia Pafford | FORT WORTH, TX (Feb. 23, 2021) – Winter Storm Uri brought devastating weather to North Texas, Feb. 12-16, to include power outages and freezing temperatures in the days following. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, acting as a staging hub, worked with FEMA, the Dallas Army Aviation Support Facility and with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade to get much needed water across Texas. (Courtesy photos from Dallas Army Aviation Support Facility) see less | View Image Page

FORT WORTH, TX (Feb. 23, 2021) – Winter Storm Uri brought devastating weather to North Texas, Feb. 12-16, to include power outages and freezing temperatures in the days following. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, acting as a staging hub, worked with FEMA, the Dallas Army Aviation Support Facility and with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade to get much needed water across Texas.



“We subsequently flew (pallets of water) to small airports and football stadiums to link up with government officials, who would then deliver the water to those in need,” said Lt. Col. Chris D. Hanna, DAASF commander.



Cmdr. Gabe Dunston, NAS JRB Fort Worth operations officer, said semi-trucks started showing up to the base Feb. 18 with cases of water for distribution. In freezing temperatures, Navy, Airforce and National Guard personnel worked around the clock to build pallets of water, which, were loaded into aircrafts to move the water to different locations.



“Humanitarian missions are some of the most important missions we can do,” said Dunston.



President Biden approved Texas’ state of emergency, and FEMA then selected NAS JRB Fort Worth to act as a military personnel staging ground and logistical hub for water movement.



The primary challenge, Hanna said, is that this type of event is largely unanticipated for the historic weather patterns for Texas. “We have had to adapt our capabilities to fit the specific need, particularly with water distribution. Water is heavy and hard to secure… if it’s not loaded properly.”



The base is not funded for snow removal, said Dunston; however, “with the support of our Public Works department, using their plows and manpower, we were able to clear the runways and taxiways.”



Loading water safely takes time, commented Hanna, and “after a disastrous storm brought this state to its knees, Dunston continued, “we were able to meet the mission requirements because of the hard work, dedication and no failure attitude of our Sailors, Airmen and Civilians.”



“The organizations and leadership at NAS JRB Fort Worth have been a tremendous team player in our support mission,” said Hanna.



“It’s been incredible to see how NAS JRB Fort Worth has been able to integrate and support aviation assets from the strategic C-17, the operational C-130, and the tactical CH-47. Whether delivering one hundred pallets of water, or just two, whether to international airports or to neighborhoods, (the base) in partnership with the Texas Army and Air National Guard, has been critical to supporting this monumental response.”



“Every mission we have supported,” Hanna continues, “has included a detailed and heart wrenching explanation by local government officials, of how the community has been affected by the storms, and what it will mean for the community, as well as many thank you's and words of appreciation.”



“This was a big part of why I chose the Texas Army National Guard in the first place. To serve the citizens of the great state of Texas,” said Hanna. “Texans helping Texans!”