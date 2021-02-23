Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Soldiers complete M2 simulations training on Engagement Skills Trainer

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Training Support Battalion of the 181st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Training Support Battalion of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade train on a M2 weapons trainer Jan. 28, 2021, at the Engagement Skills Trainer in the 200 block at Fort McCoy, Wis. Every year, thousands of service members complete training tasks at Fort McCoy’s simulators that are managed by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Cedar Wolf, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office.) see less | View Image Page

Photo Essay by by Cedar Wolf

Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office



Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Training Support Battalion of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade train on a M2 weapons trainer Jan. 28, 2021, at the Engagement Skills Trainer in the 200 block at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Every year, thousands of service members complete training tasks at Fort McCoy’s simulators that are managed by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



