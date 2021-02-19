Cpt. Moore assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company at live streamed ceremony

Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany -- Capt. Alexander Moore, incoming commander of Headquarters and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany -- Capt. Alexander Moore, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, thanks outgoing commander, Capt. Justin Brooks, at the live streamed change of command ceremony Feb. 19 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – In a live streamed ceremony, Capt. Justin Brooks, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, relinquished command to Capt. Alexander Moore Feb. 19.



After the passing of the colors, Col. Mario Washington, garrison commander, thanked Brooks for his leadership at the garrison. “Justin thought outside the box for some very complex problem sets and many of his policies are enduring,” he said. “He led from the front, providing the community with certainty.”



Washington welcomed Moore. “I know you will continue down the path of excellence and will bring fresh perspective to the garrison and community,” he said. “We are blessed to have to look forward to your command time.”



Brooks thanked the community and his wife, Caitlin, for their support. “To the command team past and present, I couldn't have asked for better leadership,” he said.



Moore expressed appreciation for Brooks’ time as commander. “Thank you for everything you have done for this company,” he said. “You set a standard of excellence for this company that I look forward to building on.”



He continued, “I'm excited for what the future holds.” He said, “I look forward to working with you and the soldiers of HHC every day as we continue to take this company to new heights.”



The ceremony took place at the Tony Bass auditorium with a few attendees, including Moore’s wife and two children. The live stream can be viewed on the garrison’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/usagwiesbaden/videos/544455019773091.