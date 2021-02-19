Post office Airman awarded Pathfinder GRIT Award

Photo By Senior Airman Jennifer Zima | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaiah McGriff, 423rd Force Support Squadron postal...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jennifer Zima | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaiah McGriff, 423rd Force Support Squadron postal directory clerk, receives recognition from Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Keene, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, as the January Pathfinder Grit Award winner, at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Feb. 19, 2021. McGriff received the award for his high performance as a postal directory clerk, as well as the additional duties of being a voting representative for the RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth Post Offices. McGriff led the Secretary of Defense’s high visibility program by processing over 1,000 absentee ballots, which ensured members the right to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima) see less | View Image Page

RAF ALCONBURY, England — Airman 1st Class Isaiah McGriff, 423rd Force Support Squadron postal directory clerk, was awarded the January 2021 Pathfinder GRIT award.



McGriff was recognized by Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Keene, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, for his excelling performance in his duties as a postal directory clerk, as well as the additional duties of being the Information Technology Asset Management Custodian and the designated voting representative for RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth Post Offices.



McGriff led the Secretary of Defense’s high visibility program by processing 1,000 absentee ballots, which ensured members’ right to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election.



McGriff was surrounded by his team members and superiors as he received the recognition.



“I was very appreciative, it’s an honor. I want to give thanks to God, and my teammates,” said McGriff. “This is actually my first duty station.”



His supervisor praised his hard work and complimented his artistic abilities, which adorned the white board with sketches of his team.



“He’s done a lot of things in his time here,” said Master Sgt. Isha Navarro, 423rd Force Support Squadron postal flight chief. “Before he leaves Team Alconbury and heads to his next base, we wanted to ensure that we’ve captured all the hard work he’s done here for that time. He comes in, grinds every day, does his job. He’s a big team player. If you ask him to do something, he’s already on it.”