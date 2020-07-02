A 4x increase in Air Force Firearms Qualifications

The 315th Air Force Reserve Wing on Joint Base Charleston, quadrupled its firearm qualifications in one day. Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) held a fast-paced, M9 pistol qualifications class on February 7, 2020. This session occurred during a super drill weekend, where reservists met for four days rather than the normal two days per month. The extra days provided more time for military personnel to qualify on their weapons, maintaining wartime readiness throughout the wing.

Master Sergeant Jerod Simons, a CATM instructor with the 315th Security Forces Squadron said, “It’s not often we have a day like this, with stampedes of people. It happens a couple of times a year during a super [drill]. We try to get through as many people as possible to fulfill their CATM qualifications since time is so limited for a reservist.”

During a typical drill weekend, CATM firearm qualifications consist of a four-hour classroom segment in the morning, a break for lunch, and firing on the range in the afternoon. On average, this schedule can handle 20 shooters per day. According to Simons, it is difficult to keep everyone trained and qualified with such limited time.

“Even our experienced guys don’t get to shoot as much as we’d want them to because we only meet two days a month,” said Simons.

The rigorous qualifications class is generally filled with experienced reservists who need to qualify annually. These are Airmen in specialized career fields, to include Security Forces and Pilots. Most other career fields require members to complete weapons qualification every three years. Because many members have received previous weapons training, CATM was able to qualify80 reservists in one day.

Airmen shot 90 rounds of ammunition at a torso-shaped target from multiple positions and varying distances . To qualify, Airmen must hit their target at least 35 times.

“I would like to see them more often, but I understand it’s difficult with meeting only once a month,” said Simons.

According to Simons, more than 80 percent of the Airmen who shoot are able to successfully qualify on their weapons. Those who do not qualify are re-trained and given another chance to qualify.

